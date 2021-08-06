easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 944.11 ($12.33).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 847 ($11.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

