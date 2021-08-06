easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 944.11 ($12.33).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 847 ($11.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

