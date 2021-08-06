easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. easyJet has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.