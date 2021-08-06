easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. easyJet has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

