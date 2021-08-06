Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $161.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $164.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

