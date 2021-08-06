Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

