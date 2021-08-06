Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
