Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $229.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

