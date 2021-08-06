Eaton Vance Management Invests $103,000 in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $80.96 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

