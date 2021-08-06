Eaton Vance Management Invests $90,000 in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

