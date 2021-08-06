Eaton Vance Management Invests $93,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

STAG opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.76.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

