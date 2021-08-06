Eaton Vance Management Takes $77,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $43.21 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

