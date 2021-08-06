Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

