Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 19th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of EVN stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.