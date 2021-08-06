Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 19th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.