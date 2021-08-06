Ecovyst Inc to Issue Dividend of $3.20 (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

