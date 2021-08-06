Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.
NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.36. 57,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95.
In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
Featured Article: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.