Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.36. 57,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

