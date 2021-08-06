Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $3,715,257.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $114.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $115.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.35.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
