Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,938. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,666 shares of company stock worth $15,408,424 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

