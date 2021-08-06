Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $101,204,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

