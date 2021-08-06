Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $101,204,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.