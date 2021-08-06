Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $114.68, with a volume of 1585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,666 shares of company stock worth $15,408,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,241,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $334,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 68,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

