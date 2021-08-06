Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,352.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $333,352.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00288833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00033386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

