Efraim Grinberg Sells 2,945 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $202,594.12.

On Monday, July 26th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $120,419.76.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

Shares of MOV opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

