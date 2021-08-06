eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $79.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHTH. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get eHealth alerts:

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of -0.09.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.