Eidoo Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Eidoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00905596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043012 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Eidoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.