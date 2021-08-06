EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Trading Up 44.3%

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) shares shot up 44.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 11,500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKDHF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

