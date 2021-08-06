Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.