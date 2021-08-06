Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 170.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 112,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

