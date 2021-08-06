EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 89.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EME opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

