Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,370. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.