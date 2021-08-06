Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.95% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $27,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. 1,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

