Emerald Advisers LLC Has $40.33 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,554 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises approximately 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.53% of Churchill Downs worth $40,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $68,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of CHDN traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,471. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

