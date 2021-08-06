Emerald Advisers LLC Has $58.62 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,808 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for 2.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $58,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,443 shares of company stock worth $4,842,974. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,270. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

