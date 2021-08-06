Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

EMR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

