Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.320-$4.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $80.64. 1,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

