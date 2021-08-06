Endor Protocol (EDR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $78,607.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $78,607.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00388508 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001490 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003051 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

