Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Critical Review

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 420.72 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -89.22 Energizer $2.74 billion 1.02 -$93.30 million $2.31 17.66

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Energizer 0 3 6 0 2.67

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 132.46%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Energizer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Energizer 1.19% 66.10% 4.37%

Summary

Energizer beats Advent Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

