Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 873,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,214. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 in the last ninety days.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

