EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

ENLC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,388. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 3.55.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 40,897 shares of company stock valued at $209,686 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.