Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $8.30 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

