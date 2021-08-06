Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ENTG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $48,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

