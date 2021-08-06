Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.18. Envela has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

