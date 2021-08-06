EOSDT Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002372 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $12,620.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00146277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.98 or 1.00266144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00811102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

