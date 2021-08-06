EPAM Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $589.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.09. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $286.90 and a 12 month high of $601.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

