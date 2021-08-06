Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.83. The company had a trading volume of 591,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,275. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $264.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.11.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

