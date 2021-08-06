Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQNR. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 68,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 92,797 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.