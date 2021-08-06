Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.38.

TSE:EQX traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$8.02. 515,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,354. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.28. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

