Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discovery, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Discovery in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

