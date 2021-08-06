Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

