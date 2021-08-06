Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CVS Health Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,396 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

