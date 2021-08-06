Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

