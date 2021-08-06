Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

