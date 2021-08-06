Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.07.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

