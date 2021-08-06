Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$24.70 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.17 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.0233963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

